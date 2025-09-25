Atlanta parents push back against proposals that could close schools citywide

For families in Atlanta's Mechanicsville neighborhood, Dunbar Elementary School is more than a classroom. Parents say it's a lifeline — offering after-school programs and resources they rely on to balance their work and family life.

On Wednesday night, as football practice wrapped up at Rosa L. Burney Park, parents voiced concerns about a proposal that could repurpose Dunbar into an early childhood center. That would mean current students, like fourth grader Zodi Grissom, would have to attend another school.

Her mother, Meyonta Grissom, a single parent who works more than 40 hours a week, said the change would be disruptive.

"Honestly, I'd have to get up twice as early, make her move twice as fast — it's just a lot of twice as going on," she said.

Dunbar Elementary is one of the schools Atlanta Public Schools is considering repurposing.

Grissom said Dunbar's after-school programs make it possible for her to keep working, and she worries those supports would disappear if the school is repurposed.

"They invited us to the school to basically like start up a petition to basically state like don't shut the school down," she said.

Her daughter Zodi echoed that sentiment.

"A lot of people go to this school, so it's like home to a lot of people," she said.

Atlanta Public Schools said the change is still only a proposal, part of its APS Forward 2040 plan.

The district is reviewing community feedback and exploring options to balance enrollment, expand academic programs, and invest in schools.

Officials say nothing is final until the Board of Education reviews recommendations in November.

A virtual meeting for families to weigh in is scheduled for Thursday at noon. More information and materials are available on the APS Forward 2040 dashboard here.