Atlanta officials, crews preparing for severe weather threats as storm approaches Georgia

Metro Atlanta is facing multiple severe weather threats on Wednesday night heading into Thursday morning.

Possible threats include a risk of flooding, wind damage, tornadoes, and lightning.

Crews with Duffy Companies were out trimming trees in Milton on Wednesday ahead of the storms.

Anthony Ursache, a certified arborist with Duffy Companies, told CBS News Atlanta that when weather like this rolls through, they often get last-minute calls from homeowners to trim or cut down trees.

"If you have dead trees that have been sitting for years where they might be diseased and you're not aware of it, it's absolutely dangerous coming in with the significant severe weather they're projecting," Ursache said.

It wasn't just Duffy Companies preparing; the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management had crews out Tuesday night and again Wednesday afternoon, clearing out catch basins.

An official with the Department of Watershed said its crews were especially looking at areas prone to flooding to make sure its stormwater basins were open and free of debris.

"Staff have also worked to secure all active work sites, as well as ensure that all remote monitoring stations and cameras are operational. Crews will continue to actively monitor flood-prone areas during the event," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We have also implemented our Storm Preparedness Plan for the department's treatment facilities to ensure continuity of operations and compliance."

Crews will be working around the block to address any issues caused by the storm.

CBS News Atlanta's meteorologists encourage people to have a way to get emergency weather alerts, especially overnight.