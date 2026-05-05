Atlanta officers put on leave after arrests during incident at Gwinnett rodeo, police say

Two Atlanta police officers are facing charges and have been placed on administrative leave after officials say they arrested while off-duty at a Gwinnett County rodeo.

Gwinnett County police say both Courtney Pollock and Ayana Taylor are facing a disorderly conduct charge.

According to authorities, the situation happened on Friday during the Bulls, Bands, and Barrels event at Gas South Arena. Investigators say officers working a part-time job were asked by security to help remove two women, later identified as Pollock and Taylor, from the event's VIP pit area.

"They were refusing to leave when asked, and Taylor threw a punch at a male patron in front of officers," a spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Police Department told CBS News Atlanta. "They continued to act belligerent in a loud and boisterous manner and were arrested."

Atlanta police officials said that they have opened an internal investigation into the officers, relieving them of duty and putting them on "administrative status."

"The Atlanta Police Department holds all members of our organization to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and conduct, both on and off duty," the department said in a statement posted to its website.