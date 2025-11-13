Atlanta officer's 10-second shopping challenge brings joy and builds trust in Summerhill

For a group of kids in Atlanta's Summerhill neighborhood, the answer came with laughter, sprinting footsteps, and armfuls of snacks — thanks to one Atlanta police officer determined to spread a little joy.

It started as a simple challenge inside JD's Summerhill Variety Deli. Officer Nahum Verna stood with a smile, counting down loudly: "Y'all got 10 seconds to pick whatever y'all want… go!"

What happened next quickly turned into a moment thousands online would fall in love with.

An APD car sits outside of a Summerhill convenience store in Atlanta. CBS News Atlanta

Officer Verna says the idea was never just about free candy or chips.

"I like to see people smiling. I like to see people happy, especially kids," he told CBS Atlanta. "It's community policing… building trust. Making them feel comfortable."

Store owner Roston Cummings watched the whole thing unfold and knew immediately it was something special.

"It was an awesome thing. It touched me… the moment was surreal," Cummings said. Cummings posted the video to social media, where it has now racked up more than 85,000 views and hundreds of comments praising the officer's kindness.

"With the policing and the community… to bring them together and bridge that gap is a wonderful thing," Cummings added.

A viral video and an unexpected round two

Screenshot of Officer Verna's viral act of kindness CBS News Atlanta

As CBS Atlanta interviewed Officer Verna, several kids walked up, recognized his squad car — and rushed inside the store.

"OKAY, ARE WE GOING TO DO ANOTHER?" one shouted.

Seconds later, the countdown was on again. The kids raced through the aisles, grabbing everything from hot rods to Hot Cheetos to 2-liter sodas.

Fourteen-year-old Trevion Paul proudly held up his haul.

"I got a lot of things in my bag," he laughed. "Even though I'm small, I still be thirsty."

Then he turned serious for a moment. "Thank you, Officer Verna… I love this. Thank you."

Seventeen-year-old Raleigh Ward said the surprise meant even more. "I'm hungry, and my siblings be hungry… so I got something for them too," she said. "They're not all bad."

Building trust, one small moment at a time

Officer Verna offers several kids in Summerhill a 10-second shopping spree. CBS News Atlanta

For Officer Verna, the smiles — and the trust — are everything.

"It's a great feeling to have them trusting me… trusting the police, period," he said. "It was a fun experience. I'm not going to stop doing it."

What started as a 10-second game in a corner store has become a reminder of how small acts of kindness can ripple through a community.

As the kids ran out the door, waving and yelling: "BYE! SEE YOU TOMORROW!"

Officer Verna watched them go, knowing that ten seconds made a difference.