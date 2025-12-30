Atlanta New Year's Eve 2025: Here are the best places to watch the city's new drone and fireworks show

Ringing in the New Year in Atlanta will look very different this year, and city leaders say that's the point.

Mayor Andre Dickens announced earlier this month that the city will replace the traditional Peach Drop with a citywide celebration called "Countdown Over ATL," featuring a digital drone peach in the sky and synchronized fireworks displays across multiple locations. The show will be visible in Downtown and Midtown, while fireworks can be seen throughout neighborhoods across the city.

"The Annual Peach Drop has been a big part of our city's New Year's Eve since 1989, bringing people together in a way only Atlanta can," Dickens said in a statement. "However, this New Year's Eve, we are reimagining that tradition with Countdown Over ATL."

The celebration includes a 12-minute New Year's Eve activation designed to be modern, inclusive and accessible. A digital drone peach will light up the sky over Downtown and Midtown, followed by fireworks launched from multiple sites at the same time, creating what the city calls a shared midnight moment for all Atlantans.

City officials say the goal is to make it easy for people to celebrate wherever they are, whether that's stepping outside, gathering at a neighborhood spot, meeting friends on a rooftop, or watching from their own backyard.

Here are some of the best places to watch the drone show and fireworks, according to the City of Atlanta.

Buckhead

Rose and Rye at the Hotel Colee (rooftop)

3377 Peachtree Rd NE

Hosting a ticketed New Year's Eve event from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Downtown

Top Draft Sports Lounge (rooftop) – Omni Atlanta Hotel

190 Marietta St NW

Hosting a New Year's Eve event, open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Suite Food Lounge (patio)

375 Luckie St

Ticketed New Year's Eve event, open from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.

SkyLounge at the Glenn Hotel (rooftop)

110 Marietta St NW

Ticketed New Year's Eve event from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

East Atlanta

New Realm Brewing Co. (patio)

550 Somerset Terrace NE

Hosting a New Year's Eve event, open noon to midnight.

The Rooftop at Hotel Clermont

789 Ponce de Leon Ave NE

Hosting a New Year's Eve event from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Moonlight at the FORTH Hotel (rooftop)

800 Rankin St NE, 16th Floor

Ticketed New Year's Eve event from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Buteco (patio)

1039 Grant St SE

Hosting a New Year's Eve event from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. or later.

Midtown

Drawbar at the Bellyard Hotel (rooftop)

1 Interlock Ave NW

Ticketed New Year's Eve event from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Bold Monk Brewing Co. (patio)

1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW

Holiday Bar (patio)

1115 Howell Mill Rd NW

Hosting a New Year's Eve event from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Topgolf Midtown (rooftop and patio)

1600 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW

Ticketed New Year's Eve event from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.; family-friendly earlier in the day.

Wagyu House (rooftop)

1042 Northside Dr NW

Ticketed New Year's Eve event from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Palo Santo (rooftop)

955 West Marietta St NW

Ticketed New Year's Eve event from 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Your 3rd Spot (patio)

400 Chattahoochee Row NW

Ticketed New Year's Eve event from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.; family-friendly earlier in the day.

Northeast Atlanta

Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall (patio)

684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE

Open to the public, with a separate ticketed event from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Duke's Hideaway at McCray's

670 DeKalb Ave NE

Hosting a New Year's Eve event from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Southwest Atlanta

Stogie Zone Cigar Lounge – JR Crickets (patio)

2348 Cascade Rd

Hosting a New Year's Eve event from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Bosk (patio)

510 Fairburn Rd SW

Hosting a New Year's Eve event from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Catch in the City (patio)

912 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr SW

Boggs Social & Supply (patio)

1310 White St SW

City leaders say while the drone peach will be most visible in Downtown and Midtown, fireworks will be synchronized across the city so residents in every neighborhood can take part.