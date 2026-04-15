Atlanta mother raising three daughters with sickle cell disease hopes new bill becomes law

Mapillar Dahn-Flemister describes raising children with sickle cell disease like walking on eggshells.

"You just never know when there could be a pain crisis," she said. "My 20-year-old had a stroke when she was only seven. We live every day impacted by sickle cell disease. It's not a day, to be honest, that we are not impacted."

Sickle cell disease is a group of inherited blood disorders that can lead to excruciating pain, organ damage, and a shortened life expectancy.

The Dahn-Flemister family's medical history is a staggering testament to the severity of the condition. Together, Mapillar's three daughters have experienced over 200 hospital visits, multiple surgeries, and monthly blood transfusion therapy.

Her oldest daughter, Amatullaah Tyler, has spent a lifetime navigating hospital corridors. At just 19, Tyler underwent hip replacement surgery. She recently had her eggs frozen to preserve her fertility. This was a necessary step as she prepares for gene therapy treatment.

"The idea of a hospital is so draining," Tyler said. "I've spent basically my whole life there."

Each of Mapillar Dahn-Flemister's three daughters have been diagnosed with sickle cell disease. Photo courtesy of Mapillar Dahn-Flemister

Driven by her family's struggle, Dahn-Flemister founded the MTS Sickle Cell Foundation to support others facing similar battles.

If the Sickle Cell Disease Protection Act is signed into law by Governor Kemp, the Act would mandate the Georgia Department of Community Health to conduct an annual review of all medications, treatments, and services for Medicaid enrollees living with the disease.

Supporters argue that this infrastructure is vital to expanding access to cutting-edge care and ensuring no patient is left behind by an outdated system.

"The bill is a sign of hope," Tyler said. "But we have to make sure that the infrastructure is there."

While the fight is personal for the Dahn-Flemister family, the implications are statewide. There are an estimated 13,000 to 15,000 Georgians currently living with sickle cell disease.

For Dahn-Flemister, the Governor's signature would be more than just a legislative victory; it would be a lifeline.

"It would mean the world to my family," she said. "It would mean the world for all of us."