Georgia lawmakers pass Sickle Cell Disease Protection Act, expanding care for thousands statewide

A major step forward for sickle cell care in Georgia is now awaiting the governor's signature.

On the final day of the 2026 legislative session, lawmakers passed House Bill 334 — known as the "Sickle Cell Disease Protection Act" — a measure designed to expand treatment access and modernize care for thousands of Georgians living with the condition.

The bill, authored by State Rep. Omari Crawford (D-Decatur), would require the Georgia Department of Community Health to conduct annual reviews of emerging sickle cell treatments, ensuring Medicaid coverage keeps pace with medical advancements.

If signed into law, the measure could directly impact nearly 15,000 Georgians living with sickle cell disease, giving the state one of the highest patient populations in the country.

"This ensures that Georgia's healthcare system stays up to date and provides life-altering care," Crawford said in a statement.

A disease with deep disparities

Sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disorder that affects hemoglobin, causing red blood cells to become misshapen and block blood flow — leading to severe pain, organ damage, and shortened life expectancy.

While it is considered a rare disease overall, its impact is far from evenly distributed.

About 90% of people living with sickle cell disease in the U.S. are Black or African American, according to federal health data

Roughly 1 in every 365 Black births is affected, compared to about 1 in 16,300 Hispanic births

The disease disproportionately impacts communities that already face barriers to consistent, high-quality healthcare

Despite its prevalence in Black communities, advocates say sickle cell disease has historically been underfunded and overlooked compared to other genetic conditions.

Life expectancy for people with sickle cell disease has improved in recent decades, but many patients still live only into their 40s or 50s — decades shorter than the national average.

What the bill would do

In addition to expanding treatment oversight, HB 334 includes a public health education component.

The legislation mandates that childcare centers provide parents with information about Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) — a common respiratory infection that can be especially dangerous for children with underlying conditions like sickle cell disease.

The bill is also notable politically.

HB 334 is one of only a handful of bills authored by Democrats to pass both chambers this session — and the only one to do so without Republican co-sponsors.

Why advocates say this matters now

Medical innovation around sickle cell disease is advancing rapidly, including new gene therapies that could potentially cure the condition. But access remains a major hurdle — especially for patients relying on Medicaid.

Supporters of the bill say requiring regular reviews of treatment options is key to closing that gap.

Health advocates often emphasize the importance of ensuring that patients in Georgia, especially those in Black communities, are not left behind as new therapies emerge.

The legislation also builds on recent efforts to raise awareness, including Gov. Brian Kemp's 2025 proclamation recognizing June 19 as Sickle Cell Awareness Day in Georgia.

What happens next

HB 334 now heads to Gov. Kemp's desk for final approval. If signed, Georgia would join a growing number of states taking steps to modernize sickle cell care and address long-standing disparities.

For thousands of families across the state, the decision could mark a turning point in how the disease is treated and who gets access to lifesaving care.