Atlanta mom turns tragedy into hope, helping kids heal from gun violence

Sharmaine Brown says her only son, Jared, had a bright future ahead of him.

"Just fun, loving, kind. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. He was the type of person that—he was not a stranger to anyone," Brown recalled.

But Jared was killed by a stray bullet in southwest Atlanta just weeks before his 24th birthday in 2015. Brown says the shooter was having a disagreement with Jared's friend.

"Gun violence—we always have heard about it. But until it really impacted us, I would see it in the news, I would hear about it, and I would think, 'Oh my goodness, so sorry to hear.' But when it impacts you—it hits different," Brown said.

Brown channeled her grief into action, launching Jared's Heart of Success the following year. Through her nonprofit, Brown works with children in Georgia and South Carolina to raise awareness about gun violence, involve kids in community service projects, and support them with life skills and mental health resources.

Ian Terrell, a high school senior, says being part of Jared's Heart gave him the opportunity to promote reading among children in his neighborhood.

"Through Ms. Sharmaine, I was able to do that for my Eagle project and build a free little library for kids to come, take a book and leave a book. It was really fun being able to share that," Terrell said.

The kids also launched a community awareness campaign demanding better safety features in Brownwood Park near the organization's headquarters.

"We try to spread the message, we try to get people involved and, you know, come out," said Kallie Arkue, a sixth-grader who participates in the group's youth programs. "Help the community. See how we can help this community get better."

Khloe Reynolds, a high school freshman, says Jared's Heart is helping her build on her passion for community service.

"It's always been a big part of my life. This organization has just helped me branch out more. I think it's something I'm going to continue throughout high school and college and even in my adulthood," said Reynolds.

Brown says caring for the kids in her organization is healing the void her son left behind.

"Being out in the community, working with the youth and young adults, has really sustained me," Brown said. "To see the changes that have taken place in their individual lives is what gives me the fuel to keep going."

Jared's absence will never be filled, but Brown says watching young people grow through her organization helps keep his memory alive every day.