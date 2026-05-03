Atlanta mayor, Jamaican ambassador headline sold-out luncheon focused on youth, global partnerships

Atlanta's top political and international leaders gathered Sunday for a sold-out luncheon highlighting youth opportunity, global partnerships, and the future of workforce development in the city.

At the Buckhead Club, Andre Dickens joined Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, Antony Anderson, for the Elaine Bryan Foundation's 16th annual Inspirational Luncheon — an event organizers say continues to grow in both reach and influence.

The gathering brought together corporate leaders, elected officials, students and community advocates, with a shared focus on expanding access to education and career pathways — particularly through science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) programs.

Dickens, speaking to the crowd, emphasized how early exposure to STEM education can shape not only individual lives but entire communities.

"When young people are given opportunities, they do more than just succeed individually — they move an entire city forward," Dickens said.

Focus on youth and opportunity

The Elaine Bryan Foundation has worked to connect students — many between ages 16 and 21 — with mentorship, training and real-world exposure in high-demand fields. Organizers say those efforts have already helped students pursue careers and higher education opportunities, including placements at institutions like Georgia Tech.

The mayor, a graduate of Georgia Tech himself, reflected on how access to STEM programs helped change the trajectory of his own life.

He also pointed to broader city progress — including higher graduation rates and economic growth — as proof that investing in education pays off long-term.

Strengthening Atlanta–Jamaica ties

Beyond education, the event spotlighted Atlanta's growing international relationships, particularly with Jamaica.

Dickens called the connection a vital part of Atlanta's identity as a "global city," pointing to partnerships ranging from business and trade to travel links through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — the world's busiest airport.

The luncheon also highlighted the city's sister-city relationship with Montego Bay and ongoing collaborations between government, business and cultural leaders.

"We're intentional about building relationships that bring the world closer together," Dickens said.

A high-level Atlanta convening

Event organizers described the luncheon as a major convening of Atlanta's civic and business leadership, with participation from companies like Delta Air Lines and The Home Depot, alongside students and community partners.

With the event selling out, leaders say it reflects growing momentum around building workforce pipelines and strengthening economic ties between Georgia and international partners.

Looking ahead

Dickens said the city remains focused on making Atlanta "the best place in America to raise a child," pointing to investments in education, public safety and career pathways.

He added that initiatives centered on youth will remain a priority moving forward.

"It's the year of the youth — every year," Dickens said.