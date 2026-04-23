Atlanta makes its bid to host 2028 Democratic National Convention

As Atlanta prepares for the arrival of the FIFA World Cup, it's already vying to become the home of another high-profile event.

Atlanta is on the short list of possible host cities for the Democratic National Convention in 2028. That list includes Boston, Chicago, Denver, and Philadelphia.

If the Democratic National Committee picks Atlanta to host in 2028, it will be exactly 40 years since the last time the party held its convention in Atlanta.

Former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young was the mayor of Atlanta when the Democratic National Convention came to town in 1988.

"It was wonderful," Young said. "That was one of our first big conventions. That was even before the Olympics."

Over the past four decades, Young said politics in Georgia have matured.

"I think that Atlanta and Georgia are going to be looking at who is best to lead the nation for the next decade," Young said.

On Thursday, top democratic officials spent the day in Atlanta, the first stop on a tour of potential host cities.

"Within weeks of me being elected as the new chairman, I got a visit from the mayor of Atlanta," said DNC Chairman Ken Martin. "And of course, we talked about a number of things facing our party, of course, facing the country, but he didn't miss an opportunity to tell me, to remind me that Atlanta would be bidding again for this convention, and I'm certainly really glad that they have."

In 2026, Atlanta lost its bid to host the Democratic National Convention to Chicago. Mayor Andre Dickens believes Atlanta is the right move for the party.

"Boston is history, Philadelphia is played out, Denver is nostalgia, Atlanta is now," Dickens said. "And Atlanta is currency, and what the Democratic Party needs right now more than ever is that currency."

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens made the city's pitch to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention on Thursday. CBS News Atlanta

Nearly 40 years later, Dickens hopes the party and the nation will find value in Atlanta.

"We're a battleground state. It means that this city had continued to impress enough that people would choose us twice," he said.

Dickens also pointed to the development happening in downtown Atlanta.

"We know that Atlanta is the best place to host this convention," Dickens said. "State Farm Arena, Georgia World Congress Center, and the whole entire convention footprint is unmatched, including the beautiful Centennial Yards and South Downtown."

Dickens said that because of the new development, people would be able to spend the day without having to use a car or shuttle bus.

"They can walk this footprint and be able to go to the various convention events," Dickens said. "But beyond logistics and beyond the various operations, Atlanta is what's right for this country."

When asked, Dickens said the chairman has not given a specific date on when the Democratic National Committee would decide the host city for 2028.