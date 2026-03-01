Atlanta makes history at 20th running of the Publix Atlanta Marathon weekend

Thousands of runners and walkers laced up their shoes and made history this weekend during the 20th Running of the Publix Atlanta Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K in 2026.

The milestone year brought athletes from across metro Atlanta and beyond to compete along routes showcasing some of the city's most historic landmarks, tree-lined streets, and scenic neighborhoods. Organizers say the annual race weekend continues to cement Atlanta's growing reputation as "Running City USA."

The weekend featured something for everyone. The 5K and youth events were held Saturday, while the full and half marathons took place Sunday. Young runners 14 and under had the opportunity to participate in a 5K, 3K, and even a 50-meter dash, with the option to try out multiple distances and explore a Track & Field Zone designed just for kids.

The Publix Atlanta Marathon is also an Abbott World Marathon Major Wanda Age Group World Rankings Qualifying race, drawing competitive runners aiming to earn global recognition.

Sunday's half marathon carried national and international stakes as well. For the second consecutive year, it served as the 2026 USATF Half Marathon Championships. The top three men and women automatically qualified for a spot on Team USA at the 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen later this year.

Fans were able to watch the race live on the Atlanta Track Club's YouTube channel beginning at 7 a.m. EST.

Race festivities centered around The Home Depot Backyard in Atlanta, where runners crossed the finish line and families gathered to celebrate the 20-year milestone.

With elite competition, youth participation and community celebration all in one weekend, organizers say the 20th running of the Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend marked not just a race — but a continued tradition of endurance, excellence and Atlanta pride.