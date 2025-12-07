Nonprofit helps Atlanta residents fulfill dream of home ownership: "I could finally breathe"

Two years ago, Jo Mitchell didn't believe homeownership was something she could ever achieve. Now, the 26-year-old says she often stands inside her East Lake townhome surrounded by plants, simple décor, and supportive neighbors, reflecting on a milestone she once thought was out of reach.

Her achievement comes at a time when Atlanta's gender wealth gap remains stubbornly wide. Women in Atlanta earn just 89 cents for every dollar men earn. For Black women, the gap widens significantly to 63 cents for every dollar earned by White men, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission.

Against this backdrop, Mitchell's story is a meaningful example of how targeted programs can help close long-standing disparities.

26-year-old Jo Mitchell discusses her story of becoming a home owner. CBS News Atlanta

A new home with help from a nonprofit

Mitchell said she didn't see homeownership in her future at all.

"I did not think it would be possible for me until two years ago," she said.

She began exploring the idea after learning more about the Atlanta Land Trust. It's a nonprofit community land trust that keeps homes permanently affordable by allowing buyers to own the structure while the land remains under nonprofit stewardship. Mitchell bought her home for $155,000. With a combined $50,000 in down-payment assistance from Invest Atlanta, Atlanta Housing, and her lender, she closed with only about $2,000 out of pocket.

"I wouldn't have been able to purchase without the assistance," she said.

The support allowed her to preserve most of her savings and fully furnish her home. That's something she hadn't expected. She said her drive is rooted in the example set by her grandfather, who acquired several properties despite working service jobs in the segregated South.

"He passed those homes on to his kids," she said. "Seeing that made me understand how powerful homeownership is for Black families."

A piece of that legacy sits in her living room: a century-old chalkboard salvaged from her grandfather's childhood schoolhouse.

The road to closing wasn't easy. Construction delays forced her to live out of a hotel after her lease ended. She worried constantly about whether she'd ever move in.

"I kept thinking, 'Am I ever going to move in?" she said. "But I told myself, keep pushing."

She said her father's encouragement and the belief in what the home represented kept her pushing forward. When Mitchell finally walked through her front door as the owner, the feeling of relief was immediate.

"I could finally breathe," she said. "This place gives me peace and stability. I know I'm here as long as I want to be. "

Her mental health has improved significantly, she said. The home gives her a sense of grounding, something she often struggled with. She filled the space with plants, hydroponic gardens, carefully chosen furniture, and pieces of her life story.

"It just feels welcoming when I come home," she said. "It's relaxing. It's mine."

Mitchell's favorite part of homeownership might be the community she's joined. East Lake is a neighborhood she admired long before she lived here, close to the city but peaceful, with a history of intentionally preserving affordability. She's active in her Neighborhood Planning Unit and HOA, and she's built new friendships with neighbors who constantly look out for one another.

"One day I was craving something sweet, and my neighbor showed up with cinnamon bread," she said, laughing. "It's the little things that make this place feel like home."

Now back in school at Georgia State University, she is working toward a degree in public policy. Her experience has inspired her next steps.

"This inspired me to want to go into urban planning," she said. "I want to help make affordable housing possible for other people."

Mitchell said she hopes her story encourages more women to explore homeownership even when it feels out of reach.

You can learn more about the Atlanta Land Trust on the nonprofit's website.