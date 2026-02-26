Atlanta kindergarteners surprised with $10,000 investment accounts in effort to close wealth gap

What was expected to be a routine wealth-building meeting for parents at Drew Charter School turned into a life-changing surprise.

Families of kindergarten students learned their children would each receive a $10,000 investment fund — part of a broader initiative aimed at closing the wealth gap and breaking cycles of poverty.

Parents were stunned.

"I'm surprised! Pleasantly surprised!" said Nicole McClendon, whose son is in kindergarten.

McClendon said she initially believed the meeting would focus on a previously announced $500 college fund. Instead, families were told their children would receive significantly more — an investment that could grow over time.

The announcement was met with applause as leaders revealed the details of the Youth Opportunity Fund.

Drew Charter School

All 139 kindergarten students at Drew Charter School are eligible for the $10,000 investment. To access the funds, students must graduate from an Atlanta public school and complete financial literacy courses at Drew.

The money will accrue interest over time and can be accessed when the student turns 25 years old. Funds may be used for college tuition, homeownership, entrepreneurship, or retirement.

"I think it's great for families who are economically disadvantaged and don't have the resources a lot of other families have," McClendon said.

She hopes her son will use the money wisely — ideally for a future home.

"Definitely for home ownership. I would encourage him to hold out and wait to use it until he's ready to purchase a home," she said.

East Lake Foundation

Ilham Askia, CEO of the East Lake Foundation, said the initiative is designed to address generational wealth disparities at an early age.

"The whole point is to eliminate the wealth gap for our youngest learners," Askia said.

The nonprofit partners with Drew Charter School to provide students and families with resources intended to support long-term success. The $10,000 investments are being funded in partnership with Harlem Children's Zone through the Youth Opportunity Fund.

For many parents, the surprise was more than financial — it was symbolic.

"I wish when I was his age, I wish that was something offered to my parents," McClendon said.

Foundation leaders say the long-term goal is not just to provide money, but to teach financial literacy and create pathways to economic mobility — giving Atlanta's youngest learners a head start on building wealth.