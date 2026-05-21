Atlanta graduate follows grandfather's footsteps at Georgia Tech, continuing legacy of first Black students

Thursday marks a major milestone for hundreds of Atlanta Public Schools (APS) students graduating across the city, with three ceremonies happening at Georgia Tech.

For one graduating senior, walking across Georgia Tech's campus carries a deeper meaning.

Ralph Long IV, known among friends and family as Ralphie, is graduating from Benjamin E. Mays High School with high honors: a STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) student, a top 10% graduate of his class, and the highest SAT scorer in his class.

Breaking barriers runs in the family.

His grandfather is Ralph Long Jr., and one of Georgia Tech's "Three Pioneers," the first Black men ever admitted into the school.

Ralphie told CBS News Atlanta he is attending Georgia Tech in the fall on several scholarships and plans to major in computer engineering, a decision he made primarily based on academics and opportunity.

"I want to make sure I get a lot of hardware and software experience there," Ralphie said. "I definitely want to see what their AI machines are looking like."

He said his grandfather's connections are "the icing on the cake."

Long before Ralphie's acceptance letter arrived, Long Jr. was helping break barriers on the campus his grandson will soon call home.

Young Ralphie stands next to a statue of his grandfather, Ralph Long Jr., on Georgia Tech's campus. Photo courtesy of Atlanta Public Schools

He, along with Ford Greene and Lawrence Williams, known as the Three Pioneers, were the first Black men admitted into Georgia Tech in 1961, each with a statue on campus made in their honor.

Long Jr. said getting there was anything but easy.

He recalled a strenuous application process, intense scrutiny, and interviews; admitting Black students into the school had never been done before.

Once on campus, Long Jr. said safety concerns kept him from fully experiencing student life.

"We went to school and we went back to the AU center," said Long Jr., "We weren't really a part of the campus. I went to the library once. I never ate on campus. It was a different world."

He told us he is proud of Ralphie for his autonomous accomplishments and is confident he can continue the legacy he created at Georgia Tech for students of color.

"The legacy is there but it's Ralph's will now," said Long Jr. "He has to prove himself. Hopefully, he realizes he has the capabilities to do a lot of things that enable other Blacks to follow him and continue the legacy."

Statues of the "Three Pioneers," the first Black male students who integrated Georgia Tech's campus. Photo courtesy of Georgia Institute of Technology

Ralphie understands and welcomes the significance of his continued education as it pertains to his grandfather's legacy.

"I'm glad I'm getting the opportunity some people didn't allow him to have when he was there," Ralphie said. "My experience compared to his experience there is completely different. We were just comparing our acceptance letters and seeing the different things he had to go through just to be at Tech."

Ralphie recalled visiting the Three Pioneers statues in 2019 when they were erected, not knowing he would one day walk the same grounds as a student decorated in achievement.

"We still talk about it to this day," Ralphie said of the visit.

Long Jr., who attended Georgia Tech for two years and finished at Clark Atlanta University, told us being back on campus for graduation Thursday reminds him of what Ralphie's moment means for the future.

"I hope this inspires other Black youth to pursue higher education at the highest level," Long Jr. said, "but I'm excited to relax and watch the ceremony."

Ralphie will graduate at 3 p.m. in Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion along with the Mays High School senior class.

North Atlanta and Booker T. Washington High Schools are also holding graduations there Thursday.