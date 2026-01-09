Atlanta Gladiators honoring veterans with player-led free ticket giveaway

Veterans are getting a warm welcome to Atlanta Gladiators home games thanks to a player-led initiative.

Starting on Military Night and continuing every home game, veterans are being invited in with free tickets and a chance to connect after the final buzzer.

Zach Yoder graduated from the Air Force Academy and now plays for the Gladiators.

"You grow up pretty quickly, you go in at 18, 19, 20, and within four years, you're leading people, whether that's on the battlefield or anywhere else," he said.

Instead of the battlefield, the defenseman and Woodstock native leads on the ice as a fifth-year veteran for his team.

Yoder said he's been looking for ways to give back to the military community that shaped him.

"I love giving back to the fans, meeting new people, and celebrating veterans is huge," he said. "The military is the backbone of the country."

Yoder is leading an effort to invite veterans to every home game, giving them free tickets and a chance to meet him afterward.

Friday night is the very first night, and the team is kicking it off on Military Night.

Gladiators defenseman Zach Yoder is leading an effort to invite veterans to the team's home games. CBS News Atlanta

One of the veterans who got those tickets was Georgia American Legion commander Michael Schwarts, a Navy veteran of 22 years.

"The Gladiators are displaying what veterans hope everyone would display, and that's an appreciation for what we've done," Schwarts said.

Schwarts is a huge hockey fan. He'll be recognized alongside other veterans on Friday night, and he is excited to get them into the game.

Georgia American Legion commander Michael Schwarts, a Navy veteran of 22 years. CBS News Atlanta

"Just the communication with the other vets that are going. Some of them have never experienced a live hockey game before. I told them just be prepared to see some of the greatest athletes in the world," Schwarts said

And for Yoder, it's the beginning of building connections with Atlanta's veteran community.

"God bless our military members. We really thank you for what you guys do," he said.

You can see the full schedule for the Gladiators and get tickets to games on the team's website.