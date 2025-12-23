8-year-old Atlanta girl spending Christmas in the hospital after being hit by car

An Atlanta 8-year-old girl is spending Christmas in the hospital after being hit by a car just days ago. Kayla Frazier's family is now trying to keep the holiday alive, as she begins a long recovery.

Fraizer's family says the Georgia Rattlers cheerleader is full of energy.

"Everybody loves Kayla," said Tia Lawson, the girl's mother.

But this Christmas is a difficult one for Frazier and her family. She's been in the hospital since she was hit by a car just outside her family's home on English Avenue.

"They blocked off the interstate. And so I still had to, like, run to my baby," Lawson said.

Kayla Frazier is recovering in the hospital after she was hit by a car outside her family's home in Atlanta. Courtesy of Tia Lawson

According to an incident report from the Atlanta Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Dec. 19. The driver told officers that two kids ran in front of her vehicle. She was able to avoid one of the children, but not both.

The report says police found the pedestrian hit to be at fault, who they say was unable to speak before she was taken to a hospital.

"All I cared about. I just want my baby to make it," Lawson said.

Lawson says her daughter has multiple injuries that include her ear, back, and spine. Right now, Frazier is heavily sedated. Doctors tell the family she will need physical therapy before she can walk again.

"She'll, like, give you the thumbs up," she said.

Kayla is the youngest of five children, and the family is also dealing with the financial strain of her recovery. Lawson says their household relies on a single income and the family has set up a GoFundMe to help with he medical bills.

She says a Christmas with a whole lot of gratitude because her child is alive.