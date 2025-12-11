Atlanta Falcons selected for 2026 international regular season game

The Atlanta Falcons will head overseas in 2026, with the NFL announcing that the team will serve as the designated home team for an international regular season game.

League officials said the date, location, time, and opponent will be announced later. The game will replace one of Atlanta's home matchups during the 2026 season.

The Falcons' schedule next year will include one preseason game and eight regular-season games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Team officials said more information, including ticket availability and how fans can purchase seats for the international matchup, will be released once details are finalized.