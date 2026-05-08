Atlanta Dream unveil opening night roster, new Nike jerseys and a free way to watch every game

The Atlanta Dream announced their 2026 WNBA opening night roster this week, headlined by the blockbuster addition of two-time All-Star Angel Reese alongside a returning core that set franchise records just a season ago.

The 12-player roster includes Naz Hillmon, Te-Hina Paopao, Jordin Canada, Reese, Holly Winterburn, Rhyne Howard, Madina Okot, Alisha Gray, Isobel Borlase, Indya Nivar, Sika Kone and Brionna Jones. Tree players were released Thursday: Taylor Thierry, Stephanie Jones, Matte Cazorla and on April 30, the team let Sacha Washington, Laila Phelia and Belly Fontleroy go. Paige Robinson was cut on April 27.

Atlanta opens the season Saturday, May 9, on the road against the Minnesota Lynx, followed by a trip to face the Dallas Wings on Tuesday, May 12. The home opener is May 17 against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces at State Farm Arena.

The Dream enter 2026 with continuity and confidence. Allisha Gray, Brionna Jones, Jordin Canada, Naz Hillmon and Rhyne Howard all return after anchoring a franchise-record 30-win season and a .682 winning percentage in 2025 under head coach Karl Smesko, who enters his second WNBA season.

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - MAY 04: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream poses for a portrait during media day at Gateway Center Arena on May 04, 2026 in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Reese joins that group as the marquee offseason acquisition, bringing elite rebounding, relentless energy and championship experience to Atlanta's frontcourt.

"Following a defining offseason that saw the organization re-sign its core group and acquire two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese, Atlanta enters the season with continuity, depth and a roster built to compete among the WNBA's elite," the team said in a statement.

Sophomore guard Te-Hina Paopao returns after an electric rookie season, continuing to develop as a key piece in Smesko's system. The Dream also added WNBL MVP Isobel Borlase, who arrives after a historic overseas season, bringing scoring versatility and international experience to the backcourt.

Rounding out the roster are 2026 draft picks Madina Okot and Indya Nivar, who earned their spots through strong training camp performances, along with returning forward Sika Kone and versatile guard Holly Winterburn.

A new jersey, designed by the players

Angel Reese (L) and Rhyne Howard (R) sporting the new Nike Rebel Edition uniforms. Photos courtesy of Atlanta Dream

Off the court, the Dream are making moves too with brand-new gear.

The team unveiled a new Nike Rebel Edition uniform designed by players Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, anchored in black to represent strength and resilience, accented with peach tones to honor Georgia's heritage, and featuring Atlanta's iconic area codes woven into the fabric.

"It's just a testament to repping the city that represents you," Howard said. "Our fans do a great job of cheering for us and to design a jersey with them in mind is a way for us to give back."

"We wanted to make the jersey truly Atlanta, so that's why the area codes are on the back of the jersey," Gray added.

The jersey is part of a broader "Homegrown" retail collection launched through a new partnership with Monarch Commerce, a division of Monarch Collective, a $250 million venture capital group focused exclusively on women's sports. The Dream is the first WNBA franchise to partner with Monarch Commerce, which will power a new in-arena "Drip Shop" and online store designed to deliver a premium fan shopping experience.

"Women's sports fans need access to more purposefully designed products and fashion-forward styles that let them rep their favorite team while truly reflecting how they want to live, work and play," said Dream President and COO Morgan Shaw Parker.

Watch every game for free

The Dream also announced a new partnership with Victory+, a free, ad-supported streaming service, making all locally broadcast Dream games available to fans at no cost.

Games will continue to air on ANF, but the Victory+ partnership adds a digital option across connected TV and mobile platforms. The service offers real-time engagement features, on-demand replays, and interactive content throughout the season.

"We are constantly looking for ways to meet our fans where they are and remove barriers to access," said Andrea Bailey, the Dream's chief revenue officer. "Victory+ allows us to do exactly that."

The Atlanta Dream is the second WNBA team to join Victory+, following the Minnesota Lynx. Fans can download the Victory+ app or visit the platform online to stream games live and on demand for free.