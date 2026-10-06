Atlanta Dream rewrite WNBA record book during historic 2026 regular season

Thirty wins only tells part of the story.

Angel Reese, Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada and Allisha Gray delivered historic individual performances this season as the 2026 Atlanta Dream established new WNBA and franchise records as a team.

Atlanta finished 30-14, matching the franchise record set in 2025. The Dream closed the regular season with five consecutive victories and earned the No. 4 seed in the WNBA playoffs.

Angel Reese dominates the record book

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream gestures after a play against the Washington Mystics during the second half of game two of the first round of the WNBA playoffs at CareFirst Arena on September 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

Reese finished her first regular season in Atlanta with 521 rebounds, becoming the first player in WNBA history to collect 500 in one season. Her 206 offensive rebounds and 32 double-doubles also set league records.

She broke the WNBA single-game rebounding record with 26 against the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 24, surpassing the previous mark of 24. That performance also helped Atlanta complete the first 4-0 road trip in franchise history.

Reese reached 1,000 career rebounds in her 79th game, faster than any player in league history.

Reese went 9 for 9 from the field against Los Angeles on Aug. 20, setting a Dream record for the most made field goals in a game without a miss. She later became the first WNBA player to record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds while playing fewer than 25 minutes, accomplishing the feat against Connecticut on Sept. 17.

Reese also broke the Dream's single-season records for defensive rebounds and double-doubles. Her season ended with another franchise first when she became the first Atlanta player named WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Rhyne Howard makes history on both ends

Howard made a WNBA-record 134 3-pointers and tied the league's single-season record with 100 steals. Her 90th steal broke Atlanta's franchise record.

She needed only 31 games to reach 100 3-pointers, becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to reach that mark in a season. Howard also became the league's youngest player to make 500 career 3-pointers.

Her record-setting year went beyond those two categories. Howard became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 3,000 points, 600 assists and 300 steals. Earlier in the season, she became the youngest player to record at least 2,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists, 200 steals and 100 blocks.

Jordin Canada and Allisha Gray set Dream records

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 09: Jordin Canada #3 and Allisha Gray #15 of the Atlanta Dream high five against the Chicago Sky during the second half at Wintrust Arena on June 09, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Canada finished with a franchise-record 313 assists, becoming the fourth player in WNBA history to record at least 300 in one season. She broke Atlanta's previous season record in her 30th game.

Gray established Dream single-season records with 837 points and 280 made field goals. She broke the franchise scoring mark with her 774th point against Connecticut on Sept. 17 before adding to the record over Atlanta's final three games.

Dream set WNBA steals record

The Dream finished with 400 steals, the most by a team in a WNBA season. Atlanta broke the previous league record when it recorded its 347th steal during its final home game against Chicago, then added to the mark over its final two games.

The Dream recorded at least 14 steals in three consecutive games, becoming the first WNBA team to accomplish the feat since 1997.

Atlanta sets three records in one game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Head coach Karl Smesko of the Atlanta Dream looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on August 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Harry How / Getty Images

The Dream's 124-88 victory over Los Angeles on Aug. 20 produced three franchise records.

Atlanta scored a team-record 124 points, made a record 46 field goals and handed out a record 35 assists.