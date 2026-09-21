Angel Reese reaches 500-rebound milestone; Dream beat Sky 106-81

Angel Reese added two more milestones to her record-setting season while helping the Atlanta Dream strengthen their playoff position.

Reese finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Dream cruised past the Chicago Sky 106-81 on Saturday night. It was her WNBA-record 31st double-double of the season and her 13th game with at least 20 points.

Reese also became the first player in WNBA history to collect 500 rebounds in a single season. She made 9 of 13 shots and added three blocks and two steals.

Atlanta took control with a 10-0 run that stretched its lead to 68-53 midway through the third quarter. Rookie Isobel Borlase then made three 3-pointers in the first 87 seconds of the fourth before Reese completed a three-point play to give the Dream a 95-71 advantage.

Photo courtesy of Atlanta Dream

Borlase scored a career-high 18 points and recorded three steals. Allisha Gray added 17 points, while Rhyne Howard scored 14 and reached 1,000 career field goals. Jordin Canada finished with 11 points and 10 assists, recording her 10th game of the season with at least 10 assists.

The Dream shot nearly 53% from the field and 50% from 3-point range. Atlanta also scored 46 points in the paint and received 39 points from its bench.

Atlanta's defense made history, too. The Dream recorded 13 steals, raising their season total to a WNBA record of 374 and surpassing the mark set by the 2009 Indiana Fever, according to the team.

The Dream have won three straight games and nine of their last 11, improving to 28-14. Atlanta moved a half-game ahead of Indiana and within a half-game of third-place Las Vegas in the WNBA standings. The top four teams receive home-court advantage in the best-of-three opening round of the playoffs, which begins Sept. 27.

Atlanta closes the regular season with games against the New York Liberty on Monday and Wednesday.