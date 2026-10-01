Angel Reese wins WNBA Defensive Player of the Year after historic first season with Atlanta Dream

Angel Reese spoke it into existence, and this week, her mother placed the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year trophy in her hands.

The Atlanta Dream forward was named the 2026 Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday, becoming the first player in franchise history to win the league's top individual defensive award. Reese's mother presented the trophy during a team meeting, while Atlanta rapper Latto provided the voice-over for a celebratory video Reese shared on social media.

"I have the trophy, but I definitely want Jordin and Rhyne to sign it because I think they deserve it just as much as I do," Reese said, referring to teammates Jordin Canada and Rhyne Howard. "I'm grateful for Atlanta, I'm grateful for my teammates and my coaches and all the supporting staff that supports us. This is just the beginning."

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream celebrates after a play against the Washington Mystics during the second half of game two of the first round of the WNBA playoffs at CareFirst Arena on September 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

The award caps a record-setting first season in Atlanta. Reese led the WNBA with 3.39 Defensive Win Shares and ranked fourth with a 100.0 defensive rating. The Dream allowed 7.9 fewer points per 100 possessions when she was on the court, the largest difference among the team's regular rotation players.

Reese also averaged 7.3 defensive rebounds per game, helping Atlanta limit opponents to a league-low 9.5 second-chance points per game. She, Howard and Canada finished first, second and third in the league in steals per game, respectively.

Reese's work on defense was part of a historic season across the board. She became the first WNBA player to collect 500 rebounds in one season and set league records for total rebounds, offensive rebounds and double-doubles. Her 26-rebound performance also established a WNBA single-game record.

Only watch the moment we surprised Angel with her Kia Defensive Player of the Year award if you have tissues nearby 🥹 pic.twitter.com/EIYFM7FqCH — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) October 1, 2026

She earned the WNBA Peak Performer award as the league's leading rebounder, made her third consecutive All-Star team and became the first Dream player to earn Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors three weeks in a row. Reese also helped the United States win gold at the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Berlin.

Earlier this season, Reese declared, "The Defensive Player of the Year is in Atlanta." Now, the trophy is there, too