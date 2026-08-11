Rhyne Howard makes WNBA three-point history, Angel Reese breaks Dream record in 107-95 win over Tempo

Six Atlanta players scored in double figures as the Dream beat the Toronto Tempo 107-95 on Monday night to complete the season sweep.

Rhyne Howard became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 100 made three-pointers in a season, doing it in just 31 games. She finished with 22 points on 6-of-11 shooting from three. Angel Reese recorded her 22nd double-double of the season, breaking the Atlanta Dream's all-time single-season record, with 20 points and 14 rebounds. She leads the WNBA in double-doubles this season. The win also gave head coach Karl Smesko his 50th career victory.

Brionna Jones, returning from injury and still finding her footing, went a perfect 5-of-5 from the field for 15 points.

TORONTO, CANADA - JULY 17: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream (C) takes part in a team huddle after her team defeated the Toronto Tempo in their WNBA basketball game at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on July 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Mark Blinch / Getty Images

The Dream tied their season high with 14 made three-pointers and moved the ball with purpose throughout, finishing with 29 assists on 36 made field goals.

Jones said the ball movement and chemistry with Reese has been a key factor in her return.

"Our ball movement and our ability to play off each other, I think we're continuing to get better at that," Jones said. "Playing with Angel makes it so easy. Having that inside-outside dynamic, I can find her in the post, she can find me in the post. I know when she's posting up down there, I'm gonna find her."

Jones also said she is still giving herself grace as she works her way back.

"I feel like I'm still trying to find my feet a little bit," she said. "I think my teammates have my back. They know what I'm capable of. It feels good to get out there and contribute a little bit more, but I'm still trying to give myself grace –– that's been the hardest part for me."

TORONTO, CANADA - JULY 17: Allisha Gray #15 of the Atlanta Dream goes to the basket against the Toronto Tempo during the first half of their WNBA basketball game at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on July 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Mark Blinch / Getty Images

Gray said keeping the intensity high throughout the game was the key to the win.

"Just keeping high intensity throughout the whole game," Gray said. "We know conversion is one of our strong suits, and doing that tonight we'd be able to create opportunities for each other."

Smesko praised the team's execution and singled out Jordin Canada, whose birthday falls on Tuesday, along with Naz Hillmon for their performances.

"I thought JC played great," Smesko said. "I guess her birthday is tomorrow; a little happy birthday win for today. I thought Naz was excellent from ball movement to screening and defense. She just played an excellent game for us."

Smesko also credited Howard for delivering in big moments down the stretch.

"Rhy hit some big threes in that fourth to separate things, and we were able to close it out," he said.

Toronto's Marina Mabrey led the Tempo with 36 points on 12-of-19 shooting, including seven three-pointers, keeping the game within reach through the third quarter. But Atlanta's lead was too much to overcome.

Atlanta now holds a 4-0 record against the expansion Tempo.

The Dream improve to 22-11 on the season and will look to carry the momentum into their next game against the Sun on Thursday.