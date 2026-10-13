Atlanta Dream secure State Farm Arena for WNBA Finals Games 3 and 4 with help from the Hawks

The Atlanta Dream have a home for Games 3 and 4 of the WNBA Finals: State Farm Arena.

The Dream and Atlanta Hawks announced Tuesday that the arena will host both games, with Game 4 sharing the day with the Hawks' home opener.

The Dream will face the Golden State Valkyries in Game 3 on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. Game 4 is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m., followed by the Hawks' game against the Houston Rockets at 8:30 p.m.

The announcement resolves scheduling questions surrounding Atlanta's first WNBA Finals appearance since 2013. Game 3 had previously been proposed for Oct. 22, while Game 4 had been proposed for 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.

"We are grateful for the efforts made by numerous stakeholders, including the Dream, the Valkyries, the

Hawks, State Farm Arena, and NBC Sports and USA Sports," said Cathy Engelbert, WNBA

Commissioner. "The change of venue dramatically expands the seating capacity and ensures that the

Dream will be able to provide an extraordinary atmosphere for the first WNBA Finals game to be played

in the Atlanta market since 2013. We are pleased that thousands more fans across the Southeast region

will have the opportunity to experience the ultimate WNBA action – the WNBA Finals – in person."

"This is what the players and the fans deserve," said Larry Gottesdiener, Atlanta Dream majority

owner. "We are grateful to all of the stakeholders who worked together to resolve the conflicts and make

this happen."

Moving the games from Gateway Center Arena required cooperation among the teams, both leagues and their broadcast partners, according to the joint statement.

"Without their focus and flexibility, this would not have happened," the statement said.

State Farm Arena hosted five Dream regular-season games and their first three playoff home games.

The Dream typically play at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, which holds 3,500 people. They announced in early October that they are moving to State Farm Arena for all 2027 home games, due to the high demand from fans.

Tickets for Games 3 and 4 go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up for the Priority List or general presale at atlantadream.com for earlier access.

The announcement did not specify a venue for a potential Game 6.

Atlanta reached the Finals by sweeping the New York Liberty in the semifinals.