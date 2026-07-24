Atlanta Dogwood Festival returning to Piedmont Park without entry fee for 2027

After nearly being canceled this year, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival will return to Piedmont Park next spring.

The festival, one of Atlanta's signature spring traditions, announced that it will celebrate its 91st year from April 9 through April 11.

Started in 1936 by Walter Rich, the founder of Rich's department store, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival regularly sees hundreds of thousands of visitors and features more than 250 fine artists and hundreds of performers from across the country.

Last year, organizers decided to charge an entry fee to the festival, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, reduced sponsorships and beverage revenues, and increased costs. With rising production and security costs, the festival had to raise $250,000, but fell short of that goal, meaning that the fee was necessary to keep it afloat.

For 2027, however, organizers say that they are going to ask for donations over the next few months with incentives for supporters.

"In 2027, we plan to pair onsite donations with added benefits as a thank-you for your support," Dogwood Festival organizers wrote on social media. "We can't wait to celebrate with you again in April!"

CBS News Atlanta served as a media partner for the Atlanta Dogwood Festival during its 2026 event.