Atlanta Dogwood Festival returning to Piedmont Park in 2026 with entrance fee after funding issues

The Atlanta Dogwood Festival will return to Piedmont Park to celebrate its 90th annual event in 2026, but there will be one major change.

In August, the city's largest and longest-running fine arts festival announced that its future was uncertain. Citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, reduced sponsorships and beverage revenues, and increased costs, organizers said they had to raise $250,000 by the beginning of November to put on the festival.

As of Oct. 30, the festival had not reached the goal, instead raising over $71,000 from the community and donations from philanthropist Deen Day Sanders and The Rich's Foundation. Despite that, organizers say the City of Atlanta has allowed them to charge an entrance fee without the usual fencing or gating of the park, which is usually required under the city's ticketed permits.

With that change, the festival will be able to go forward, through organizers acknowledge the challenges caused by rising production and security costs.

Despite funding concerns, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival will be back at Piedmont Park next spring with a new entrance fee. Atlanta Dogwood Festival

"We are delighted to announce that the 90th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival will take place in April 2026," said Brian Hill, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival's executive director. "The ability to charge an entrance fee — something previously not allowed under our permit — will be a tremendous help."

The event will take place from April 10 to 12, 2026. Tickets will cost $5 for Friday and $10 for Saturday and Sunday. Weekend passes and family packages will also be available.

Started in 1936 by Walter Rich, the founder of Rich's department store, the festival regularly sees hundreds of thousands of visitors and features more than 250 fine artists and hundreds of performers from across the country.