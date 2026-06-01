Atlanta diversion program expects increase in referrals due to new Fulton County misdemeanor policy

Big changes are coming to the Fulton County Jail, and Atlanta organizations are preparing for when they go into effect in July.

Last week, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office announced the jail will stop accepting most misdemeanor arrestees beginning July 1, pointing to struggles with the conditions at the jail and struggles dealing with overcrowding.

There are some exceptions: Cases involving domestic violence, sexual assault, or aggravated misdemeanor circumstances will still be accepted into the jail.

Atlanta's Policing Alternatives & Diversion Initiative is expecting an influx of referrals due to this policy.

"We will see an uptick in diversions; we expect there will be more utilization for the center for diversion and services," said Moki Macias, the executive director of Policing Alternatives & Diversion Initiative.

Atlanta's Policing Alternatives & Diversion Initiative, or PAD, has been advocating for the misdemeanor policy for years.

"Nobody should have to go to jail because I have a substance abuse problem or I have a mental health problem or just because I'm unhoused," said Bam, a community response team member for PAD.

Bam, a community response team member for PAD, responds to 311 calls in the hopes that it can help before police get involved. CBS News Atlanta

The community response team goes out on 311 calls.

"We carry clothes, shoes and socks, personal hygiene kits, stuff like that," Bam said.

Bam knows firsthand how much services like this can help.

"I think about the five years I spent out here on the streets, and this is my city, but I think about how I was under bridges, or I was staying in my car or staying behind a truck stop," Bam said.

311 calls are a tip line community members can call instead of 911 to get a team to check on someone who may need help.

"We'll go out and assess the situation and see what we can do, but every situation is different," Bam said.

With the Policing Alternatives & Diversion Initiative, people can simply get a snack bag or can ask for more assistance that leads back to headquarters.



"We help them stabilize their immediate needs, we can provide food assistance, we can provide MARTA cards, we have a clothing closet, and then we work with them to find what their goals are and how we can work together to meet those goals," Macias said.

They're expecting more people to be sent their way following the announcement that most misdemeanors won't require an arrest in Fulton County.

"We are accepting donations of water, non-perishable foods, and clothing items," Macias said.