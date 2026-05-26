Fulton County sheriff says jail will stop accepting most misdemeanor arrestees amid overcrowding concerns

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office announced major changes Tuesday to how misdemeanor arrests will be handled at the Fulton County Jail, citing ongoing overcrowding concerns and deteriorating jail conditions.

According to the sheriff's office, the jail will stop accepting most misdemeanor arrestees beginning July 1, 2026, with some exceptions. Cases involving domestic violence, sexual assault, or aggravated misdemeanor circumstances will still be accepted into the jail.

The announcement comes as Fulton County leaders continue grappling with longstanding concerns over conditions inside the Rice Street jail, which remains under intense public scrutiny and federal oversight efforts tied to a consent decree.

In the release, Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat said the move follows a legal review requested by his office last year.

"In October 2025, Sheriff Patrick 'Pat' Labat sought a formal legal opinion from the Office of the Fulton County Attorney regarding the Sheriff's authority and responsibility relative to the intake of misdemeanor arrestees into the Fulton County Jail," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the request stemmed from "ongoing concerns surrounding jail overcrowding and the deteriorating conditions of the facilities."

Officials said the Fulton County Attorney's Office delivered its opinion on May 13. Since then, Labat said he has been meeting with police chiefs, mayors, law enforcement agencies, and justice partners to discuss how the changes could affect operations and public safety across the county.

"The Sheriff's Office acknowledges the Board of Commissioner's resolution regarding misdemeanor intake," Labat said in the release. "As the Sheriff, it is my responsibility to implement a pathway forward that aligns with what is best for our residents, community public safety, and the consent decree."

The sheriff's office said it plans to spend the next several weeks consulting with justice partners and hosting a town hall to explain the changes to residents before the policy takes effect July 1.

The Fulton County Jail has faced mounting criticism in recent years over inmate deaths, overcrowding, staffing shortages, and conditions inside the facility. County leaders have also debated broader criminal justice reforms and jail population reduction strategies as pressure mounts to improve conditions.