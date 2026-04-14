Atlanta daycare owner faces $400,000 loss as fire investigation stalls and insurance claim delayed

It's been six months since Keisha Archer last set foot in her childcare center after it was set on fire in October.

She had planned to care for three times as many children as she currently serves at her Atlanta location. But now, she's using proceeds from her other daycare center just to hold onto this condemned building.

"A lot of that goes toward making sure the mortgage on this building is paid," Archer said, standing next to her boarded-up doors and windows. The ceiling of the awning, once white, is now charred and peeling.

Keisha Archer is still waiting for answers from her insurance company and local investigators, while using money from her other daycare to keep business afloat. CBS News Atlanta

She says her insurance claim with her carrier, Canopius, still hasn't been processed.

"We're still paying insurance every month, and it's a big chunk that comes out of our other business."

She's also frustrated that there has been no progress in the investigation of the fire, even though the suspect was caught on camera.

"It's very sad with Rockdale County. It's very confusing. We've tried to reach out to them every two or three weeks to get some type of resolution. We're trying to understand why it's so hard to catch this person."

We've reached out to Canopius and Rockdale County Fire Rescue for an update in the case but haven't heard back.

Archer estimates that she's facing about $400,000 in damages and says the interior is a total loss. She has these words for whoever is responsible:

"What you did is beyond wrong. It's hurtful. Turn yourself in. Make it easy on yourself now, because when you do get caught, I will be prosecuting to the fullest."

Despite all the damage to her property, Archer says she's staying positive and leaning on her community to get through this difficult chapter.