Atlanta Craft Club creates "third space" for creativity and connection

An Atlanta woman has turned a personal hobby into a growing space for creativity and community.

"Hi, welcome. How y'all doin'?" Lexi Bynum said as a group of women walked into a private room at a local brewery.

It was bring-your-own-craft night at the Atlanta Craft Club.

"This is our solo table, so if you came by yourself, you're welcome to sit there and meet new people," Bynum told attendees.

By day, Bynum works as a designer at an aerospace company. In 2024, she decided to turn her love of crafting into something bigger.

"I was like, it can't be that hard to put one together," Bynum said.

What started as a few tables inside a brewery quickly grew into packed events.

Lexi Bynum co-founded the Atlanta Craft Club in 2024.

"I had to go and create an actual business and do all the businessy things that crafty girls don't love doing," she said. "But since then, we've grown. We have our own brick-and-mortar studio as well."

"I've been here since the beginning," said Hyemi Byun.

For others, the club offers a first-time experience.

"This is my first time," said Azariah Burrell. "My friend invited me. We're trying to not do as many dinner or food outings. I'm trying to get into crafting and have more hobbies. That's one of my goals for this year."

The club welcomes all kinds of crafters.

"So we're doing some gem painting," Burrell said.

"I decided to bring this top that I'm knitting," said Kianna Nelson. "I've been going to this craft club event for a couple of months now. I started because I moved here from Florida, and it was a nice way to meet people who had the same interests as me."

"We do play crafts, jewelry making. Junk journaling is probably our most popular," Bynum said.

Inside a junk journal, everyday items like receipts and book pages are turned into art.

"Basically taking scraps of things from your day-to-day life," said junk journaler Leigh Ann Dooley. "I really love newspaper, so this is a spread I did."

While some club events are ticketed, the bring-your-own-craft night is free.

"Especially in this economy, I think it's hard to leave the house without spending a lot of money," Byun said.

The club offers what many call a "third space" — a place beyond home and work.

"I think we get stuck in this cycle of going from home to work, maybe the gym, and then that's it," Burrell said. "To have a third space to come and just be creative and sit with friends and meet new friends, I'm really grateful."

Sometimes, the strongest thing created isn't art — it's connection.

"We met each other through one of these events, and we've been coming ever since," Nelson said of her friendship with Byun.

"You get time to sit in fellowship with each other and actually talk," Burrell said.

Different projects, stitched together by the community.

"Find a way to play and enjoy yourself as an adult," Bynum said. "It's so necessary. It's a good way to pour back into yourself."

More information about events and registration can be found on the Atlanta Craft Club's website and Instagram.