Atlanta CPAs prepared to file last-minute Tax Day returns and extensions

Wednesday is Tax Day, and Atlanta CPA's say they expect to work through midnight filing last-minute returns and extensions.

CPA Mohamed Aalen, who founded MMA CPA Inc., says there are many new deductions to look out for this year for individuals and businesses filing for tax returns.

"If you're a senior, you get an additional $6,000 write-off per person, so that increases your standard deduction by up to $12,000," Aalen said. "You're also able to see a huge refund with kids as far as your refundable credit for the child tax credit, which has increased."

"Also, folks who itemize, the state income state local tax was capped at $10,000. The bill the president signed in July last year increased that cap to $40,000," he said.

CPA Mohamed Aalen says there are many new deductions to look out for this year. CBS News Atlanta

This year, the Internal Revenue Service is reporting that the average tax refund is $3,462. That's $350 more than 2025's average.

Refunds should be delivered within three weeks of being received, according to the IRS, but can take up to 12 weeks to process.

Extensions can be filed through midnight through the IRS's website or by mail.

"Go ahead and file that extension. Remember now the rule is with extensions, it gives you time to file, not time to pay. So if you have a liability, you either pay 90% you think is owed for this year. If you don't know what you're going to owe for this year, it'd be a good idea to use last year's return to pay 100% of that liability," said Aalen.

The extension is through Oct. 15, 2026.