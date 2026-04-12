Atlanta community gathers for Holocaust Remembrance Day at historic Memorial to the Six Million

Members of Atlanta's Jewish community and residents across the metro area gathered Sunday at Greenwood Cemetery to observe Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, in a solemn ceremony honoring the six million Jews killed during the Holocaust.

The annual event, held at the Memorial to the Six Million, also marked the site's 61st observance—a space considered sacred by many, where human ashes from Dachau and other Holocaust artifacts are interred.

Organizers say the ceremony serves as both a remembrance and a call to action, especially as firsthand accounts from survivors become increasingly rare.

Survivors share stories, stress urgency of remembrance

This year's program departed from a traditional keynote format, instead featuring six Holocaust survivors, each offering personal reflections on why remembrance remains critical today.

For survivor Robert Fellowes, the day carries deep personal weight.

"I have 14 members of my close family that perished during the Holocaust," Fellowes said. "My job is to teach the history and remind people what happened."

Fellowes, who now speaks regularly to schools and civic groups across Atlanta, said a growing number of people—especially younger generations—lack a full understanding of the Holocaust's scale and brutality.

"Unless we keep it in mind… we keep repeating it," he said.

A sacred space rooted in history

Built in 1965, the Memorial to the Six Million has long served as a place for mourning, reflection, and education. Visitors often recite the Kaddish prayer, place stones in remembrance, or honor loved ones listed on memorial plaques.

Faith leaders at Sunday's ceremony emphasized both grief and resilience, noting that Yom HaShoah is also known as Holocaust and Heroes Remembrance Day, recognizing those who resisted and saved lives during one of history's darkest chapters.

A message for the future

Speakers also drew connections between past and present, warning about rising hate and the continued threat of genocide worldwide.

As the number of living survivors declines, organizers say the responsibility to preserve these stories is shifting.

"We become the witnesses… we become the guardians," one speaker told attendees.

The event was free and open to the public and sponsored by several organizations, including the William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum and the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta.