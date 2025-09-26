Atlanta coach reaches 150th win, transforming Carver High football program and community

For years, Carver High School's football program struggled. In 10 seasons, the team managed only 11 wins, leaving many to wonder if the program would ever turn around.

Then came Head Coach Darren Myles.

Two decades later, Myles has built Carver into one of Georgia's top programs. On Thursday, he celebrated his 150th career win — a milestone marked with music, cheers and heartfelt gratitude from current and former players.

"Coach Myles respects you, so what you put out you are going to get back," said player Terrious Favors. "He puts out respect and demands it. A man with morals and values like that, you can't do anything but follow."

When Myles first arrived, hope was in short supply.

Today, the Panthers are ranked third in Georgia in Class AA, with hundreds of players earning college scholarships and more than 50 recognized as all-state athletes.

But Myles says the real victory comes off the field.

"I wrote down a goal — I wanted to be known to be different," he said. "I wanted to play with discipline and have some structure."

Carver High School's head football coach Darren Myles takes in the celebration after reaching 150 wins on the gridiron.

Students and alumni praised his leadership during the celebration, leaving the longtime coach emotional. For a community often overlooked, Carver football has become more than just a sport — it's a lesson in discipline, teamwork and preparing young men for life.

"Consistency. Commitment. Hard work," Myles said.

He says success isn't measured in trophies or wins, but in the futures his players step into.

"I don't think any paycheck can make me feel the way I do when I get up in the morning," he said. "It's not a job to me. I'm coming to serve."

As for what's next, Myles is keeping the focus simple.

"Got to get to 151 first," he said with a laugh. "Someone asked me, how many more years until 200? I said, I don't know, but I know we got to win on Friday."