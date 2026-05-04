Atlanta City Council considering committee as response to deadly 404 Day shooting

The Atlanta City Council is working to form a 404 Day Advisory Committee following the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl at this year's celebration.

The committee would be made up of city council members, community leaders, business owners, and various city department employees.

"We want folks to enjoy our parks. We want all folks to be safe in the city of Atlanta," said City Council Member Andrea Boone.

The committee is asking for public feedback to evaluate what went wrong on 404 Day and to determine what needs to change.

"We want to hear from you. We want to know what are your concerns, what are the planning concerns, what do the business think? How should we exit and entrance the events," said Boone.

Sixteen-year-old Tianah Robinson was shot and killed at Piedmont Park during the 404 Day celebration. Courtesy of the Robinson Family

Sixteen-year-old Tianah Robinson was shot and killed at Piedmont Park during this year's celebration. She was an innocent bystander, according to police.

A month after her killing, authorities have not named a suspect in the case, despite requests from the public for help with the investigation.

"I remember her just being one of the most innocent persons in the world. Just pure kid," said Martell Ellis, Robinson's cousin.

Robinson's family has been outspoken in calling for improvements in safety at city events like 404 Day.

"I want everybody to remember this is one of Atlanta's best little people. We lost Atlanta's best, a nd she had such a promising future, so we have to make sure this doesn't happen again, we gotta make sure this was not in vain," said Ellis.

The 404 Day Advisory Committee will meet for 180 days before presenting its findings and proposals.