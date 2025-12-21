Atlanta church wipes out $1.5 million in medical debt for metro families

An Atlanta-based church has eliminated $1.5 million in medical debt for families across metro Atlanta, offering relief to more than 1,100 people struggling with the financial consequences of unexpected illness and injury.

Spirit and Truth Church announced the initiative this week, calling it a Christmas effort centered on compassion, justice, and community restoration. The debt relief will impact individuals and families in Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Henry counties, according to the church.

Medical debt remains one of the leading causes of financial instability nationwide, often affecting access to housing, credit, and basic necessities. Church leaders say the burden is especially heavy for working families, seniors, and communities already facing economic inequities.

Pastor Mark Moore Jr. talks with CBS News Atlanta about his church's push to provide thousands of metro families with relief this Christmas. CBS News Atlanta

"This is about lifting a burden that no one should have to carry alone," said Mark Moore Jr., senior pastor of Spirit and Truth Church.

"Medical debt should never determine a family's future or rob individuals of dignity and peace," Moore said. "This Christmas, we chose to respond with faith in action."

The church says it fully satisfied outstanding medical balances for qualifying individuals, providing what it calls "tangible relief" during a season focused on hope and renewal.

Spirit & Truth Church members gather for Sunday service. CBS News Atlanta

Moore said the initiative reflects the church's broader mission to support people beyond worship services, pointing to a commitment rooted in service and community care.

"At a time when many households are being asked to do more with less, this initiative is a reminder of the role faith institutions can play in strengthening communities through decisive action," Moore said.

Spirit and Truth Church says it plans to continue similar efforts in the year ahead, focusing on initiatives that restore stability, advance justice and create lasting impact for families across metro Atlanta.