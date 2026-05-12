Atlanta businesses and neighborhoods preparing events to celebrate upcoming World Cup

As World Cup excitement builds across metro Atlanta, neighborhoods and small businesses are already preparing events designed to bring the tournament atmosphere to people who may never step inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Inside Marcus Bar & Grill on Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, international flags already hang from the ceiling as the restaurant prepares for a World Cup-themed bar crawl and watch party experience in June.

With some resale tickets online now listed for hundreds, and in some cases thousands, of dollars, businesses like this are creating free ways for people to experience the energy of the tournament.

With some World Cup resale tickets online now listed for hundreds of dollars, Atlanta businesses are creating free ways for people to experience the energy of the tournament. CBS News Atlanta

Joy Wilford, Marcus Bar & Grill's general manager, said the venue will represent Germany during the Old Fourth Ward World Cup bar crawl, which is part of a larger neighborhood festival planned for June 11 through 13.

"If Brazil is playing, right, we're going to have skewers with chimichurri on top. If Spain is playing, we're going to do some grilled shrimp with some different type of seasoning that comes specifically to us from Spain. It's going to be amazing," said Wilford.

She said the restaurant plans to feature 25 different beers from around the world, country-themed cocktails, a photo booth, and food inspired by countries competing in the World Cup.

The restaurant is just one stop along a planned Old Fourth Ward World Cup bar crawl, where businesses will showcase different countries through food, drinks, and culture.

"So, the flags represent as the teams progress or, unfortunately, lose out, we cut the flag down," Wilford said. "And we get a guest to do it. And the guest is hopefully part of that country or a member of that country in some way, shape, form, or fashion."

Showcase Atlanta told CBS News Atlanta that more than 400 groups applied for the city's World Cup community engagement grants, which are designed to help neighborhoods host watch parties and cultural events during the tournament.

The eight communities selected to receive funding will be announced on Monday.

Selected groups will receive grant funding along with a large video screen and professional sound system to help bring their World Cup events to life.

The president of the Old Fourth Ward Neighborhood Association said the neighborhood's World Cup events will also involve a free youth soccer clinic for children as part of a new Old Fourth Ward youth soccer program designed to get more children into the sport.

Parents interested in learning more about the youth soccer program, clinics, or registration information can visit the program's page. Additional information about the Old Fourth Ward World Cup events can also be found here.