Atlanta bringing World Cup watch parties to neighborhoods with new grant

Can't make it to a World Cup match? Atlanta is rolling out a new program to bring the games to your neighborhood.

Showcase Atlanta announced Friday it is launching a $150,000 community engagement grant to fund free, public watch parties and events led by local organizations and small businesses during the World Cup this summer.

The program will support up to eight neighborhood-led events across the city's six zones. Each selected group will receive funding, between $3,000 and $4,000, along with equipment like a professional screen and sound system to host large-scale viewing events.

Mayor Andre Dickens said the goal is to make sure every resident can be part of the global event, even if they don't attend a match in person.

"You shouldn't need a ticket to experience the World Cup in Atlanta," Dickens said in a statement. "This grant ensures that every Atlantan, in every corner of our city, has the opportunity to be part of this great moment."

Organizers say priority will be given to neighborhoods farther from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, including parts of southwest and south Atlanta, the Westside, and the Buford Highway corridor, to spread the economic and cultural impact citywide.

Applications are open now through April 30, with selected groups to be announced May 10.

Events are expected to take place during the World Cup in June and July.

To qualify, applicants must be Atlanta-based community organizations, nonprofits or neighborhood groups. Small businesses can apply if they partner with a neighborhood association. All events must be free and open to the public and include at least one local vendor.

Showcase Atlanta Interim Executive Director Lamar Stewart said the effort is designed to put resources directly into communities.

"These aren't just events," Stewart said. "They're investments in the people who show up for this city every single day."

The initiative is part of a broader push to ensure Atlanta's neighborhoods share in the spotlight as the city prepares to host one of the world's largest sporting events.