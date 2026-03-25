FIFA World Cup 2026 final ticket sales begin April 1 as demand surges

Soccer fans hoping to catch the biggest matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will soon get one last shot at tickets.

FIFA announced that the tournament's final ticket sales phase will begin on April 1, opening remaining seats to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis. The sales window will remain open through the end of the tournament, giving fans a final opportunity to attend matches across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The highly anticipated tournament — the first to feature 48 teams — has already seen unprecedented demand. FIFA says more than 500 million ticket requests were submitted during a previous sales phase, with over one million tickets sold by late February alone.

For Atlanta, one of the host cities, the announcement signals a major moment. Matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are expected to draw massive crowds, with local businesses, transit systems, and hospitality industries preparing for a global influx of visitors.

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 14: A close up view of the FIFA World Cup 26 logo on the FIFA World Cup 2026 countdown clock on November 14, 2025, outside the Georgia World Congress Center, in Atlanta, GA. Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

How the final ticket phase works

Unlike earlier rounds that relied on lotteries, this last phase will allow fans to:

Browse available matches in real time

Select specific seats using a stadium map

Purchase tickets immediately and receive confirmation upon payment

FIFA says tickets will be released on a rolling basis, meaning availability could change frequently — even including same-day tickets for certain matches.

Fans who already purchased tickets in earlier phases will also be able to view their assigned seats starting April 1.

Resale platform reopening

For those who missed earlier opportunities — or plans have changed — FIFA will reopen its official Resale and Exchange Marketplace on April 2. The platform allows verified ticket holders to sell seats securely, helping prevent scams and unauthorized resale.

Demand expected to break records

With the tournament less than three months away, FIFA expects attendance to surpass the all-time World Cup record of 3.5 million fans, set during the 1994 tournament in the United States.

That record-breaking potential is already shaping expectations in Atlanta, where city leaders have framed the event as both a cultural moment and an economic driver.

Travel reminders for fans

FIFA is also urging fans to plan ahead — especially international visitors. Officials stress that:

A match ticket does not guarantee entry into a host country

Travelers should check visa requirements early

U.S.-bound ticket holders may be eligible for expedited visa appointments through a FIFA-backed system

A global moment — with local impact

For Atlanta, the countdown to kickoff is no longer abstract. With tickets about to hit the market again, the city is poised to take center stage in what FIFA calls "the greatest show on earth."

For fans across Georgia — whether lifelong soccer supporters or newcomers drawn in by the spectacle — April 1 could be the moment that turns anticipation into a seat in the stands.