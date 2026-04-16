New Atlanta Culture House at former CNN Center to showcase artists during 2026 FIFA World Cup

Atlanta leaders on Wednesday unveiled a new cultural hub designed to showcase the city's creativity as the world arrives for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the launch of the Atlanta Culture House, a space that will bring together artists, performers and storytellers in the heart of downtown. The project will be housed inside the former CNN Center, an iconic building now being redeveloped near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

City leaders say the goal is simple: give Atlanta's creative community a global stage.

"This will be a home for creativity, collaboration and community," Dickens said. "When the world comes to Atlanta, they're not just coming for soccer, they're coming for the full experience of our culture."

The Culture House will feature art exhibits, live performances and interactive installations, all designed to highlight the depth of Atlanta's creative scene. Officials say the space will span more than 23,000 square feet and run for about a month, from mid-June through mid-July, during the height of World Cup activity.

this picture shows fhe Fifa Word Cup 2026 logo ahead of a friendly soccer game between the United States national team and Belgian national soccer team Red Devils in Atlanta, on Saturday 28 March 2026, in preparation for the 2026 World Cup. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga /AFP via Getty Images

Adriane Jefferson, executive director of the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs, said the project is centered on local artists.

"Yes, the world is visiting, but this is for Atlanta," Jefferson said. "We want to make sure our culture is represented authentically, and that creatives here have a space to shine."

Organizers say hundreds of proposals have already been submitted by artists across the city, reflecting strong interest in being part of the event.

The Culture House is also part of a broader redevelopment effort led by Chris Eachus and CP Group, which is transforming the former CNN Center into a mixed-use destination. The project includes large-scale murals, sculptures and new public spaces designed to connect visitors with Atlanta's culture.

Eachus said the development sits at the center of Atlanta's sports and entertainment district and will serve as a key gathering place during the World Cup.

"Our goal is to create a space where local culture and global audiences come together," he said.

City leaders say the initiative is about more than just a one-time event. They hope it leaves a lasting impact by supporting local artists, boosting small businesses and strengthening Atlanta's reputation as a cultural capital.

"This is how we make sure the benefits of global events reach our communities," Dickens said. "We're building opportunities that will last long after the World Cup ends."