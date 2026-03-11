Atlanta Braves launch Braves.TV: Here's where to watch, how much it costs and how to sign up

The Atlanta Braves announced on Wednesday the debut of Braves.TV, a new premium streaming service that will carry more than 140 Braves games during the 2026 season. The platform will also feature live pregame and postgame coverage, along with on-demand game replays.

The move is part of the organization's broader media initiative called BravesVision, which puts the team in charge of producing and distributing its own local broadcasts beginning in 2026.

Braves officials say the new streaming option is designed to make it easier for fans across the Southeast to watch games on nearly any device.

Where fans can watch Braves games

Through Braves.TV, fans will be able to stream live Braves games at home or on the go across a wide range of devices. Supported platforms include iOS and Android phones, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox and several smart TV systems.

The Braves say the service will carry all regular-season games that are not part of national broadcast packages.

In addition to streaming, games will also be available through traditional television providers. The team plans to partner with cable, satellite and streaming services to distribute BravesVision broadcasts across the Braves' six-state viewing territory.

Some games will also be available for free over-the-air through a partnership with Gray Media stations across the Southeast.

How much Braves.TV will cost

Fans can purchase a full-season Braves.TV subscription for $99.99, which the team says works out to less than 70 cents per game.

A monthly subscription option for $19.99 will be available ahead of Opening Day.

Season ticket holders in the Braves' A-List and Premium Member programs will receive a 30% discount on the season package, according to the team.

Fans can also bundle Braves.TV with the league's out-of-market streaming service from Major League Baseball to watch every MLB team for $199.99 per season or $39.99 per month.

Where to find Braves.TV

Subscriptions are available now through the Braves.TV website. Fans can also find more details about the team's new broadcast platform and viewing options at Braves.com/watch.

The Braves say the new platform is meant to modernize how fans watch games and eliminate the blackout restrictions that have frustrated viewers in recent years.