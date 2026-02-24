Atlanta Braves announce new in-house TV network BravesVision

The Atlanta Braves have answered one of the biggest questions heading into the 2026 season: how fans will watch their games.

The team announced Tuesday the launch of BravesVision, a new television network owned and operated entirely by the organization. Beginning this season, BravesVision will become the official local television home of the Braves, marking a major shift in how the club produces and distributes its broadcasts.

The move comes after the Braves terminated their previous local television agreement with Main Street Sports Group, the operator of FanDuel Sports Network regional channels, which failed to make scheduled rights payments. The uncertainty left fans wondering where games would air. Now, the team says it is taking full control.

"This endeavor will bring the most vital link to our fanbase — our television broadcast — back under the control of our organization," Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said in a statement. "With BravesVision, we believe that we can present Braves baseball in new and innovative ways."

Under the new model, the Braves will oversee production, sales, marketing and distribution of more than 140 regular-season games, along with expanded pregame and postgame coverage. The network will serve fans across the club's six-state territory.

The team outlined several ways fans will be able to watch. On Cable, satellite and streaming providers: The Braves will partner directly with distributors. Channel locations and availability will be announced as agreements are finalized. On streaming, BravesVision will stream on Major League Baseball's platform, Braves.TV. Subscribers will be able to watch all regular-season, non-national exclusive games without blackouts. Fans will also have the option to purchase an out-of-market MLB package. For over-the-air broadcasts, for the second straight season, the Braves will partner with Gray Media to simulcast select games for free on local broadcast stations across Atlanta and the Southeast. Those games will be announced before Opening Day.

Atlanta Braves Communication

Gray Media will also air 15 Spring Training games across 26 markets in the Southeast. Those games will stream live for free on Braves.TV, with fans able to create a free account to watch.

Nationally televised games will still air on MLB's exclusive broadcast partners, including FOX/FS1, ESPN, TBS, NBC/Peacock and Apple TV.

Industry observers have viewed the Braves' situation as a potential turning point in local sports broadcasting. The Braves were among Main Street Sports Group's most profitable partners, and their departure is part of a broader shift across Major League Baseball as teams explore direct-to-consumer streaming and team-controlled networks.

With BravesVision, Atlanta becomes one of the latest franchises to take its broadcasts in-house, a move the organization says will allow for expanded storytelling and greater connection with its fan base.