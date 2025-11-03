Atlanta Braves name former player, bench coach Walt Weiss the team's new manager

The Atlanta Braves have a new manager.

The team announced on Monday that former player Walt Weiss would replace the retiring Brian Snitker as the 49th manager in franchise history.

The 61-year-old Weiss has spent the past eight seasons as the club's major league bench coach. He had previously served as the Rockies manager from 2013 to 2016, going 283-365, as well as a special assistant to the Braves' general manager from 2002 to 2008.

Coach Walt Weiss during a game between the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 8, 2024, in Phoenix. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

As a player, Weiss batted for the Athletics, Marlins, and Rockies before ending his career with the Braves, which included a World Series pennant in 1999.

In his time as the team's bench coach, the Braves have made seven postseason appearances, which included six National League East division titles and one World Series win.

Weiss takes over the team from Snitker, who announced he would step down in October. The team said that he will transition to an advisory role within the organization next season.