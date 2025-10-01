Brian Snitker stepping down as Atlanta Braves manager, moving to new role for 2026 season

Brian Snitker is stepping down as the manager of the Atlanta Braves.

Snitker, 69, led the team to a World Series victory in 2021. He just finished his ninth year as Atlanta's manager and his 49th with the organization.

In his time with the team, Snitker guided the Braves to 811 wins, six National League East division crowns, and seven postseason berths. He was a four-time finalist for National League manager of the year and won the award in 2018. He'll leave the position with the third-most wins of any manager in the history of the franchise, behind Bobby Cox and Frank Selee.

Brian Snitker smiles before the Atlanta Braves' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on June 3, 2025. Matthew Grimes Jr. / Atlanta Braves / Getty Images

After Sunday's season finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Snitker told reporters that he was still considering his options as his contract was set to expire.

"I've teetered on the fence (about retirement)," Snitker said. "I've never been through this before. I wasn't sure how to navigate it. I've talked to a lot of people who have been through it who got some good advice. I've just tried to stay in the moment and focus on today ... As we're sitting here right now, I still feel good."

The Braves finished fourth in the National League East with a record of 76-86. The team is out of playoff contention for the first time since 2017.

Earlier this month, Braves general manager and president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said Snitker will be a "Brave for life." The team said that he will transition to an advisory role within the organization next season.

Snitker will be inducted into the Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame before one of the 2026 season home games.