Atlanta airport warns of delays after ground stops, TSA staffing issues

Travelers passing through "the world's busiest airport" Monday morning were urged to pack extra patience for their trips.

Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport warned passengers to expect longer security lines after extended wait times developed at TSA checkpoints following flight disruptions and ongoing staffing shortages.

In an update posted around 8:15 a.m., airport officials said security teams were still working through the ripple effects of two ground stops issued Friday, along with limited staffing among Transportation Security Administration officers.

At one point on Monday, wait times at the airport's main checkpoint approached an hour, according to the airport's website.

Airport officials advised travelers to arrive at least three hours before their scheduled departure and check real-time wait times online.

The delays come as TSA continues to deal with staffing challenges linked to a partial government shutdown affecting the Department of Homeland Security.

Passengers may experience longer wait times at TSA checkpoints today due to residual impacts from two ground stops issued Friday and TSA staffing constraints.



We appreciate your patience and thank our TSA and airport teams for keeping travelers moving safely and efficiently. pic.twitter.com/ORQTZMMLx4 — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) March 8, 2026

TSA officers have been working without pay since the shutdown began Feb. 14 after Congress failed to pass funding for several federal agencies. Officials say the financial strain has contributed to increased employee absences

at airports across the country.

In posts on social media, the Department of Homeland Security said travelers nationwide have faced hours-long security lines as the staffing shortage worsens during the busy spring travel season.

Despite the longer lines, airport officials said TSA agents and airport staff remain focused on keeping passengers moving safely and efficiently.

Travelers are encouraged to monitor airline communications and the airport's official channels for updates on wait times and potential delays.