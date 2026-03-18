Atlanta activists plan protest outside Mayor Dickens' State of the City address

Community activists plan to protest outside Atlanta Symphony Hall on Wednesday as Mayor Andre Dickens delivers his annual State of the City address. They're speaking out and raising concerns about what they say is corporate control and limited transparency surrounding Atlanta's plans for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Play Fair ATL and other community groups believe that major decisions about Atlanta's World Cup preparations are being driven by corporate and institutional stakeholders rather than residents.

As part of the protest, organizers say they plan to deploy a mobile digital billboard circulating near the venue. The sign will reference estimates that the World Cup could generate about $1 billion in economic activity for the region, compared with roughly $4 million in projected city tax revenue.

The billboard will ask: "Mayor Dickens: Who is winning the World Cup?"

The planned demonstration comes after the coalition recently criticized the city's ATL26 Human Rights Action Plan, which outlines how Atlanta intends to protect workers and residents during the World Cup.

Michael Collins, director of Play Fair ATL, said the coalition believes the plan lacks strong protections and accountability measures related to housing, labor rights, and policing during the event.

City officials have defended the plan, saying it reflects Atlanta's values and was developed through dozens of hours of community engagement with local organizations.

Atlanta is one of several cities in the United States selected to host matches during the 2026 World Cup, which will be played across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

During his address, Dickens is expected to outline priorities for the year as the city continues preparing for the global tournament and other major events.