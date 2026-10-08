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Athens-Clarke County police officer accused of using Flock cameras to surveil ex-girlfriend

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Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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An Athens-Clarke County police officer has been fired and is under investigation after officials say he was accused of misusing his department's Flock Safety system to search for his ex-girlfriend's vehicle.

Officials with the agency say they began an investigation into Officer Tyler Vaughn after receiving a complaint from another officer who became aware of the alleged misuse.

An internal investigation led authorities to find that Vaughn had used the system to search for a license plate associated with his former girlfriend's vehicle multiple times over the course of about a week in 2025, officials said.

After the initial findings of the investigation, Chief of Police Jerry Saulters fired Vaughn.

"I am deeply disappointed by Officer Vaughn's actions. I do not take this incident lightly. The misuse of our ALPR system is a serious violation of the trust placed in our officers, and we will hold those who violate this department's policies and standards accountable," Saulters said in a statement. "I also want to recognize the officer who reported this misconduct. It demonstrates the integrity and professionalism we expect from the men and women of ACCPD. Our officers have a responsibility to hold themselves and one another accountable, and I am proud of those who uphold that responsibility."

Flock Safety Surveillance Technology Deployment In Utah
A solar-powered Flock Safety automated license plate reader (ALPR) public safety surveillance camera is mounted on a utility pole in a commercial parking lot in American Fork, Utah, United States, on September 20, 2026. Charles-McClintock Wilson/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The police department has requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation do an independent investigation into the allegations. The ACCPD Office of Professional Standards' administrative investigation remains ongoing.

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