More metro Atlanta officers fired after searching personal contacts in Flock license plate system

Three more metro Atlanta police officers have been fired for misusing Flock license plate readers.

The Fayetteville Police Department said an audit found that the officers searched license plates belonging to themselves, family members, and acquaintances — not random members of the public.

Police launched an internal investigation, found policy violations and placed the officers on administrative leave. They were later fired after the investigation concluded.

The department determined that the searches were conducted without a legitimate law enforcement purpose and violated agency policy.

"We will continue to evaluate and strengthen oversight measures to ensure these systems are used only for legitimate law-enforcement purposes and in a manner that maintains the public's trust," the department said in a statement.

"While these allegations involve three members of our department, they do not reflect the professionalism, integrity, and dedication demonstrated every day by the overwhelming majority of the men and women of the Fayetteville Police Department," the statement continued. "Our officers and professional staff serve this community with honor and are entrusted with significant responsibility."

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson confirmed to CBS News Atlanta that Fayetteville police asked the agency to investigate allegations involving the officers' misuse of the Flock Safety system.

At least 10 other Georgia law enforcement officers have been disciplined, fired or charged in connection with alleged misuse of automated license plate reader systems.

In early July, the Albany Police Department fired five officers for misusing their access to the city's Flock Safety system.

A former Greene County deputy is also facing charges of violating her oath of office and violating a state law that prohibits law enforcement agencies from retaining certain license plate data obtained through automated readers.

Two supervisors and a deputy with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office were arrested and fired after an internal investigation found they allegedly misused the agency's automated license plate reader system.

The GBI said its investigation into the Fayetteville case remains active and ongoing.