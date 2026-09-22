Atlanta mayor proposes new rules for Flock cameras and other city surveillance tools

Atlanta could soon have citywide rules governing how surveillance technology is approved, used and monitored.

Mayor Andre Dickens introduced proposed legislation Monday that would establish a review and oversight system for surveillance tools used by city departments and agencies. The plan would replace a review process based largely on cost with one that also considers a technology's capabilities, intended use, scale, data practices and potential effects, according to the mayor's office.

"Technology can help us prevent crime, respond to emergencies and deliver better services, but public safety and public trust have to move forward together," Dickens said in a statement.

Under the proposal, city agencies would have to create impact reports and use policies before deploying higher-risk surveillance technology. Those documents would explain what the technology does, why it is needed, who can access it and how the data will be handled.

The ordinance would also require public review before the city deploys or significantly expands its highest-impact surveillance tools. Higher-risk systems would be subject to independent technical audits, while credible allegations of serious misuse would be investigated.

A seven-member Surveillance Technology Review Panel would examine higher-risk tools and recommend safeguards, limits and reporting requirements.

Flock Safety plans to establish new guardrails for its technology following backlash over allegations that its automated license plate readers are being misused and enabling mass surveillance. Hannah Beier / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The proposal would prohibit vendors from independently selling, licensing, monetizing or using city surveillance data for unrelated purposes. It would also cover technology obtained through trials, donations, grants, and no-cost agreements.

Temporary usage would still be allowed during genuine emergencies and major special events. Continued or routine use would have to go through the standard review process.

Existing surveillance technology would be inventoried and classified. Higher-risk systems would then be brought under the ordinance's auditing, reporting, data-governance and use-policy requirements.

The proposal comes as law enforcement agencies across Georgia face scrutiny over alleged misuse of license plate-reading cameras. CBS News Atlanta has tracked more than 45 Georgia officers and officials who have been fired, resigned or come under investigation in cases involving alleged misuse of Flock cameras since July.

The Atlanta Police Department has revised its license plate recognition policy to add monthly audits, updated training and tighter restrictions on access by outside agencies. The policy also warns that misuse could result in administrative or criminal consequences.

"APD is committed to ensuring license plate recognition technology is used responsibly, appropriately and solely for legitimate law enforcement purposes," Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

The Dickens administration plans to request a City Council work session and public hearing before the proposal moves to committee consideration. The mayor's office said it wants those meetings held within the next 60 days.