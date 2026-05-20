Athens-Clarke County police officer, 2 others charged in child abuse investigation, GBI says

An Athens-Clarke County police investigator has been terminated from his job and is facing charges in connection with a child abuse investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says.

Authorities say 52-year-old William Gipson is one of three arrested as part of the investigation.

According to the GBI, the case began on May 11 when the Franklin County Sheriff's Office requested their help with a child abuse investigation. The investigation then led to the arrests of William Gipson, 54-year-old Wendi Gipson, and 18-year-old Chasen Gipson on Monday.

William Gipson was terminated from his role as an investigator with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department following his arrest. He's now charged with tampering with evidence and second-degree cruelty to children.

Chasen Gipson is charged with attempted creation of child sexual abuse material, invasion of privacy, and child molestation. Wendi Gipson is facing a charge of second-degree cruelty to children.

Authorities have not shared any other details about the investigation.

The case remains active, and officials are asking anyone who may have information to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens at (706) 552-2309 or the agency's tip line at 1-800-597-8477.