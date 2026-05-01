At South Fulton's DailyO Donuts, making sweet creations is a family affair

At DailyO Donuts, the day starts with a rhythm you can feel. Dough on the table. Trays moving. The first batch is going in.

"I'm actually a doughboy," Walter Blackmon says, already in the middle of it.

At the South Fulton doughnut shop, making the tasty pastries is a family affair. Blackmon starts it. His wife, Janae, steps in with the apple fritters and cinnamon rolls. Up front, their daughter Kaylin brings it all together, decorating, greeting customers, and ringing up orders.

It's work, but for them, it's personal.

"Family is everything," Walter Blackmon said. "Without family, it's pretty much hard to survive."

You can see that in how they move, in how they talk to customers, and in how people keep coming back.

"Returning customers, that's my favorite part," Kaylin Blackmon said.

Walter Blackmon wakes up early to get to work making doughnuts that are in high-demand. CBS News Atlanta

Inside the shop, donuts are just the start. What they are really building is connections.

"Doughnuts is just such a happy food," Janae Blackmon said. "I'm just glad to be a part of the community and being able to make everyone's day a little happier with a doughnut."

Even the details tell the story. All of their prices end with the number five, a nod to their family of five.

The shop itself began with a simple idea and a lot of faith.

"I saw this doughnut shop and was just like, 'Let's see about a doughnut shop,'" Janae Blackmon said. "I don't know why, honestly. I really don't. I just say that was nothing but God."

Janae Blackmon said the South Fulton community showed out to support her family's doughnut shop. CBS News Atlanta

Now, mornings move fast. Trays don't sit long. Some days, there is little left by the time the rush is over.

And that is because of the people who show up.

"The community has definitely been a part of our family," Janae Blackmon said. "They came, they showed up and showed out."

That kind of support matters, especially in a part of South Fulton that does not have many businesses.

"We don't have a lot of commercial industry in District 2. We are mostly residential," said South Fulton Councilman Aaron Johnson. "It shows that if you put a business in South Fulton, it can thrive."

Inside the shop, it always comes back to family.

Walter Blackmon proudly looks on as his daughter works just steps away, glazing donuts right alongside him.

"It brings a tear to my eye," he said.

For him, that is what this is about.

"If the community supports you, you always win," he said. "That's the biggest thing. If the community's behind you, you'll win. One hundred percent."

From the first batch to the last box, this is what it looks like when a family builds something together, and a community shows up for it.

DailyO Donuts serves fresh donuts and pastries every day starting at 5 a.m. Just don't wait too long. They often sell out.