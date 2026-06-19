Georgia Senate race 2026: Trump and Ossoff exchange attacks after Collins wins GOP nomination

Georgia's 2026 U.S. Senate race is already heating up after President Donald Trump and Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff traded sharp attacks just one day after Republicans selected U.S. Rep. Mike Collins as their nominee.

In a post Wednesday on his Truth Social platform, Trump celebrated Collins' runoff victory and pledged to campaign for him in Georgia ahead of the November election.

"So happy for highly respected Congressman Mike Collins," Trump wrote. "He will win his Senate Race in Georgia against a pathetic failed Dumocrat Senator, Os(jerk!)off." Trump also said he plans to hold campaign rallies in Georgia for Collins.

The comments came after Collins won Tuesday's Republican runoff election, defeating former college football coach Derek Dooley. Collins now advances to face Ossoff in what is expected to be one of the nation's most closely watched Senate races.

Republicans view Georgia as a key pickup opportunity as they seek to strengthen their position in the Senate. Collins received a late endorsement from Trump before the runoff, with the president calling him a "true Friend, Fighter, and WARRIOR."

Ossoff responded to Trump's criticism during an interview with TMZ on Wednesday.

"I don't care about nicknames," Ossoff said.

Instead, the first-term senator focused his criticism on Trump, calling him a "disgraced president" and accusing him of policies that he said have increased costs for Americans.

"What I care about is that we have a disgraced president, humiliated on the world stage, who's making Americans pay more for gas and groceries and health care while he and his family rake in billions of dollars," Ossoff said.

When asked whether he planned to come up with a nickname for Trump in response, Ossoff replied, "I'm good."

The exchange marks the latest escalation in a race that is expected to draw significant national attention and spending from both parties.

Following his runoff victory Tuesday night, Collins predicted a difficult general election campaign and said Democrats would work hard to keep Ossoff in office. He described the incumbent senator as an "out-of-touch far-left liberal."

Ossoff, in a statement released after Collins secured the nomination, called the congressman an "extremist" and sought to tie him to Trump's trade policies, U.S. involvement in Iran and last year's tax legislation.

The November matchup between Collins and Ossoff is expected to be one of the most competitive Senate contests in the country and could play a major role in determining the balance of power in Washington.